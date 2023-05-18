Last Updated:

BJP Chief JP Nadda Calls On Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai

BJP president J P Nadda called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday on the first day of the former's two-day visit to the state.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
JP Nadda

Image: ANI


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday on the first day of the former's two-day visit to the state.

Nadda met Shinde at 'Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister in south Mumbai.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) termed Nadda's visit as a courtesy call.

The meeting between the two leaders assumes significance in the wake of the Supreme Court judgement last week in which it ruled that it cannot reinstate the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as he chose to resign without facing a floor test.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, party's state unit in-charge C T Ravi and its Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar were present during the meeting between Nadda and Shinde.

The Shinde led government, which came to power by toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation, will complete a year in office next month. Shinde was earlier a cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. In June 2022, Shinde and 39 other MLAs revolted against their party leadership, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena. Shinde later became the CM with the BJP's support.

READ | Coal mafias of Asansol, Durgapur have joined BJP: Abhishek Banerjee

The local body polls in parts of Maharashtra, including state capital Mumbai, are expected this year. 

READ | BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's Kharagpur house vandalised by Kurmi outfit
READ | Haryana BJP to run month-long campaign to publicise key achievements of Modi govt
READ | Erstwhile MVA govt was totally corrupt: JP Nadda, calls for installing BJP mayor in Mumbai
READ | For first time, BJP to form board in 13 Municipal Corporations of UP

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT