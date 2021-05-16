BJP Chief JP Nadda Donates COVID-19 Relief Material To Himachal Pradesh

BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday has donated COVID-19 relief materials for Himachal Pradesh. The relief aid includes medical supplies like oxygen concentrators, oxymeters, and sanitisers. As a part of the party's 'Seva Hi Sangathan' program, the BJP has also donated 17 mobile medical units and medical aid for Himachal Pradesh. The mobile medical units were flagged off by JP Nadda himself along with BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

"Our party workers are working day and night with hospitals to ensure that beds and oxygen are provided. Along with this, we are also providing other things related to testing. Our party leader Anurag Thakur has also been working even before COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh to ensure that aid reaches there. There he ensured that mobile dispensaries are operational. I am sure the people there will use these and be safe and health," said JP Nadda

The BJP's Himachal Unit also took to Twitter and informed that relief material will be donated by JP Nadda for the state. Here's what they said:

"BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda will send relief material related to COVID-19 from his residence to Himachal Pradesh today. Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Anurag Thakur will also be present on the occasion."

COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

The state reported 67 new fatalities on Friday taking the death toll to 2,185. Meanwhile, 3,044 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,53,717, a health official said.