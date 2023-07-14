BJP Chief JP Nadda Forms Committee To Probe Party Worker Death In Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday constituted a four-member committee to investigate the death of party worker Vijay Singh in Bihar.

Singh, a BJP leader from Jehanabad, allegedly died after succumbing to injuries incurred in a lathi-charge by state police officials.

The incident occurred while participating in a protest staged by BJP workers against the Bihar government teachers recruitment policy.

The notice condemned the baton charge by the state police officials calling the JD(U)- RJD government dictatorship.

“We condemn the attack on BJP leaders. The death of Vijay singh reflects dictatorship that persists in the state of Bihar. Former chief minister Raghubardas, manoj Tewari Member of Parliament, Vishnu Dayal Ram Member of Parliament, Sunita Duggal Member of Parliament have been designated to probe the matter and submit the report to the national president,” the Notice read.

Singh had been a BJP worker for over 20 years.

The BJP had announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Singh, the party’s Jehanabad district General Secretary.