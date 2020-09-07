BJP Chief JP Nadda Lashes Out At Soren-led Jharkhand Govt; Says 'Naxalism Ressurected'

Lashing out at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, BJP chief J P Nadda, on Monday, alleged that 'Naxalism' has reared back under Soren's 8-month rule. He said that the Soren government was corrupt and anti-development while addressing the party's state executive committee. He also alleged that apart from BJP, all Opposition parties stood stock still during COVID-19 pandemic, taking a dig at Soren's pandemic response as the state government has imposed several restrictions defying the Centre's 'no local lockdown' orders.

BJP: 'Soren govt resurrected Naxalism'

"Previous BJP govt 'almost eliminated' Naxalism in Jharkhand, menace resurrected under CM Hemant Soren. Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government corrupt, anti-development. Only BJP showed dynamism when opposition parties stood stock-still during COVID-19 outbreak," said Nadda at the meeting.

Chotanagpur Tenancy Act tussle

Nadda's remark comes two days after the Tana Bhagat community withdrew their rail blockade in Jharkhand's Latehar district after several hours of discussions with the local authorities and the assurance of MLA Baidyanath Ram that the chief minister would look into their demands. The community sought amendment of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act - saying that the provisions should be strengthened to protect Tribals' land rights, and its members be granted a tax waiver on any land they possessed. Railways had demanded state govt to clear the blockade after several goods trains carrying coal were stranded, causing damages worth crores of rupees.

BJP's attempted amendment

During the 2019 state polls, one of the key factors which made BJP lose the state was its attempted amendment to the Chhotanagpur and Santhal Pargana tenancy Acts in 2016 by then-CM Raghubar Das - the state's first non-tribal CM. While governor Droupadi Murmu had turned down the amendments in 2017 after widespread protests from tribal groups, the Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC) headed by Raghubar Das had formed mulled over gathering 'public opinion' on amending key points of these acts. Soren had rallied hard against BJP for being anti-tribal and had also revoked all sedition cases against the Pathalgadi movement protestors. Under the movement, activists put up stone tablets in 200 districts of Jharkhand explaining the provisions in the Indian Constitution relating to tribal autonomy as interpreted by Adivasis.

Under the Chhotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act, only a tribal can purchase or sell land to another tribal belonging to the same thana area with permission from the DC concerned. The CNT Act is not applicable in Santhal Pargana districts of Dumka, Godda, Pakur, Sahebganj, Jamtara and Deoghar, where the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act is in force. The SPT Act does not allow any type of land transfer.



