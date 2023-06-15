BJP Chief JP Nadda Meets Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday met former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his family at his residence in Mohali. Nadda was accompanied by party's national vice president Saudan Singh. "It was a pleasure to welcome @BJP4India President @JPNadda ji and Vice President @saudansinghbjp ji at my residence today,” said the former Punjab chief minister, who is the member of the party's national executive.

On this occasion, Amarinder's wife and MP Preneet Kaur, daughter Jai Inder Kaur and son Raninder Singh were also present. Last year, Amarinder had joined the BJP. Nadda later met Arjuna awardee and shooter Anjum Moudgil at her residence in Chandigarh.

Besides Saudan Singh, Nadda was also accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain, BJP Chandigarh president Arun Sood in Chandigarh. BJP president Nadda on Wednesday had addressed a rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as part of the BJP's 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme to mark the completion of nine-year of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.