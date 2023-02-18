BJP Chief JP Nadda On 3-day Visit To Poll-bound Karnataka From Sunday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will be on a three-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka from Sunday. The party's national president's upcoming visit to the state is being considered as strategically very important, as the state is preparing for the assembly polls slated to happen around May 2023.



As per JP Nadda's schedule, he will stay in the state from February 19 to 21. During his three day stay, he is likely to address public meetings in Udupi and Belur. Apart from this, he will visit Mangaluru for a programme and will also participate in a bike rally in Chikkamagaluru.

Nadda will spend a night at Sringeri Math

In addition to it, the BJP's national president will also visit one of the holiest and most important Hindu pilgrim centres, the Sringeri Math, which was one of the four Peethas (centres) established by Aadi Shankaracharya. He is likely to spend a night there.

This visit to the Math by the BJP chief comes at a time when Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi belongs to the section of the Brahmin community, who have contributed to societal division and implicated in incidents such as the attack on Sringeri Math. His statement has already left the Sringeri Math into a split.

Further, Nadda will join the district worker's sammelan in Hassan and will also attend a meeting of the party's top brass in the state to assess the preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Karnataka being the party's bastion and single big foray into southern India, BJP wants to leave no stone unturned to regain power in the state with a full majority.

Notably, the BJP had to go through several twists and turns with a lack of majority in the last assembly polls, before the deflection of many MLAs from the JDS and Congress, resulting in the BJP-forming-the-government replacing the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in the state in July 2022.