BJP Chief JP Nadda To Interact With Envoys From 13 Countries On Party's Foundation Day

In a key development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will interact with a group of envoys from 13 countries on Wednesday, on the occasion of the saffron party's Foundation Day, at the headquarters in New Delhi. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid down a detailed programme for all the BJP MPs, urging them to dedicate themselves to 'seva' (service) as the party embarks on a "samajik nyay pakhwada" from April 7. PM Modi has also asked parliamentarians to work to clean up and revive ponds in their areas during the ongoing 'azadi ka amrit mahotsav'. PM Modi is scheduled to address BJP members on Wednesday virtually.

BJP Foundation Day

BJP has organised week-long development activities for the party's 42nd Foundation Day on April 6. The commemoration will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to the party workers. The week-long celebrations will culminate on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, according to a media release by the party. Sources said BJP president J P Nadda noted that the party has achieved the feat of having 100 MPs in Rajya Sabha for the first time.

The release enlisting the activities, stated, "Hoisting the party flag, with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to PM Modi's address to party workers." The party workers have been asked to plan events at the block level from April 6 to 14.

The BJP was founded on April 6 in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged with the Janata Party to put up a united fight against the Indira Gandhi-led Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, held after the Emergency.

Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS), predecessor party of BJP, was founded in 1952 which won three seats in the first Lok Sabha Election in India and continued as a political party for 24 years. Subsequently the BJS merged into the Janata Party in 1977 and formed a coalition government. BJP was formed after the fallout of Janata Party coalition government in 1979. The National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being dual members of BJP and RSS, forcing the members to leave the party and form a new political outfit - BJP

(With Agency Inputs)