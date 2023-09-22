BJP Chief JP Nadda Welcomes JD(S) Into NDA Fold Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

As Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday, September 22, formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said that this move will strengthen NDA and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'New India, Strong India'.

Taking to X, Nadda said, "Met Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for 'New India, Strong India'."

HD Kumaraswamy confirms JDS-BJP alliance

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also confirmed the JD(S)-BJP alliance and said that the discussion with BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Home Minister was in connection with the seat-sharing formula.

"We decided on the seat-sharing formula. BJP will also decide on the steats for the elections in Karnataka. We have discussed about the alliance. We have also discussed Cauvery issue with the Centre," he said.

Talks on alliance between the two parties have been in the limelight ever since veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in an exclusive conversation with Republic Kannada earlier this month said that his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections.

The 2019 Lok Sabha polls was swept by BJP, as the party won 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won one seat. The JD(S) and Congress won one seat each. In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May this year, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.