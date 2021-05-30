BJP Chief JP Nadda Wishes PM Modi On 7 Years Of NDA Govt, Celebrates 'Seva Diwas'

On the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the Modi-led government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the party will mark the day as "Seva Diwas". In a series of tweets, Nadda wrote, "Hearty congratulations to Respected Prime Minister Modi ji on the completion of seven years of his government and best wishes to all the NDA family. Under the leadership of Modi ji, we will celebrate this day as Seva Diwas. Our crores of workers will do service work in 1 lakh villages today." (roughly translated)

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी की सरकार के सात वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर मोदी जी को हार्दिक बधाई और समस्त NDA परिवार को शुभकामनाएँ। मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में हम आज के दिन को सेवा दिवस के रूप में मनाएंगे। हमारे करोड़ों कार्यकर्ता आज 1 लाख गाँवों में सेवा कार्य करेंगे। #7YearsOfSeva — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 30, 2021

JP Nadda wished PM Modi

BJP chief added, "In the Corona era, concerning every Indian, Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji immediately announced a relief package and called upon the government machinery, organization and all to help the needy. BJP assimilated Modi ji's mantra #SevaHiSangathan and helped millions of people. #7YearsOfSeva"

Highlighting the achievement of the Modi government in the last 7 years, JP Nadda noted, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the countrymen have met the challenges firmly. India's confidence has awakened under his guidance, paving the way for #AtmanirbharBharat and the village, the poor, the farmers, the Dalits, the oppressed and the deprived have realized for the first time that He has his own government at the center. #7YearsOfSeva."

Nadda instructs party workers

Nadda has categorically instructed party workers to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the country and serve them to mark the occasion, according to BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh.

He had said, "Under the guidance of Naddaji, and leadership of Prime Minister Modiji, the BJP will carry out relief work related to Covid in one lakh villages across the country. The party workers will distribute masks, sanitisers and other essential items required in wake of pandemic by the common man."

On this occasion, party workers will provide rations to the poor and needy in villages, as well as conduct a vaccine awareness drive to encourage locals to be vaccinated, he informed. Party workers also intend to stage a blood donation campaign in the run-up to the anniversary, with a goal of collecting 50,000 units of blood, he mentioned. Nadda has given specific instructions, according to Chugh, that all of these relief efforts must be carried out while carefully adhering to the COVID norms.

Picture Credit: PTI