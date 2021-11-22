Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh in the run-up to the assembly elections that is scheduled to be held in the year 2022. On Monday, Nadda will arrive in the poll-bound state and will address the booth presidents' meetings in Gorakhpur and Kanpur. Taking to Twitter BJP informed, 'Public program of BJP National President JP Nadda in Uttar Pradesh on 22 November 2021'.

Nadda's schedule for U.P Visit

November 22

On Monday at 12:15 pm, Nadda will offer prayers at Gorakshnath Temple.

From 3:00 pm onwards, he will address a conference of booth presidents at Champa Devi Park, Gorakhpur

At 4:30 pm, the BJP chief will meet and interact with families from the Vantangiya community.

Nadda will reach Lucknow at 6:30 pm.

November 23

At 11:15 pm, Nadda will offer prayers at Baba Namdev Gurudwara in Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur. He will inaugurate a regional office of the party in Kanpur from Juhi Saket Nagar. Seven district offices will also be inaugurated by the party president.

From 2:00 pm onwards, he will address the conference of booth presidents from Railway Ground, Nirala Nagar, Kanpur.

BJP gears up for 2022 UP Polls

Ahead of polls, BJP has divided the entire Uttar Pradesh into areas and three top leaders have been assigned two areas each for the polls. Home Minister Amit Shah has been given Braj and West to oversee poll preparations while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been assigned Kashi and Awadh. Nadda has been assigned the areas of Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

The saffron party has already appointed the election in-charge and election co-in-charge. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur, and four other members have been assigned the responsibilities for election in-charge. For the co-in charge, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, and party General Secretary Saroj Pandey, former Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu, and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur have been appointed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is monitoring the work as Uttar Pradesh is the first state where the PM visited for three days. Earlier this month, PM Modi visited Sultanpur where he inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway and launched multiple development projects for the Defence sector. Last week, he visited Mahoba and Jhansi for the event.

2022 Uttar Pradesh elections

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place early next year to elect 403-member members. In the last elections, Bharatiya Janata Party got a thumping victory by winning 312 seats with a 39.67% vote share. The Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19, Congress could secure only seven seats while AIMIM drew blank.

The ruling BJP has already started putting in efforts to address the people of the state ahead of the implementation of the model code of conduct in January. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cleared the air that current CM Yogi Adityanath will be the chief ministerial candidate. Congress is also putting up efforts with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raising concerns over several matters in the state. the grand old party is also targeting BJP on issues such as unemployment, women's safety among others.

(With ANI Inputs)