BJP Chief Nadda Announces Tejasvi Surya As Youth Morcha President, Replaces Poonam Mahajan

With the Bihar Assembly Elections in hindsight, BJP National President JP Nadda announced that Tejasvi Surya would be replacing Poonam Mahajan as the party's youth wing president. Announcing the list of office bearers, the party president retained most of the national spokespersons. The list includes Anil Baluni as the chief spokesperson, Sanjay Mayukh as media co-in charge, Sambit Patra, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. The 29-year-old MP South Bangalore was an active member of ABVP and the General Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha earlier.

BJP's new national team

Maintaining more or less the same team as Shah, Nadda has reshuffled key players among states. Ahead of the crucial Madhya Pradesh by-polls, BJP has shifted its senior Kailash Vijaywargiya from Bengal to Madhya Pradesh - in stiff opposition to newly joined Jyotiraditya Scindia.

While Nadda has retained seniors like Bhupender Yadav, C.T Ravi, Arun Singh, he has dropped several others from Shah's team like - Ram Madhav, Murlidhar Rao, Anil Jain have been dropped. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has been dropped as party national spokesperson, while his cabinet peer Dharmendra Pradhan has been dropped as party general secretary. This is the first time Nadda has rejigged the team, since taking over as party president from Amit Shah. Check the full list of office-bearers here

