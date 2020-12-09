BJP Chief Nadda Claims 'Will Cross 200 Seats In Bengal'; Slams Mamata's 'intolerance'

Inaugurating 9 BJP offices in West Bengal, the saffron party chief J P Nadda, on Wednesday, claimed that BJP will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming 2021 Bengal polls. Terming the Trinamool government as 'intolerant', he said that BJP's political workers were being continuously killed and were being passed off as 'suicides'. Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal - kicking off the 'Aar Noi Annay' campaign, attending various programmes aimed to strengthen the party. This is part of Nadda's 120-day tour of the country at various BJP offices, his first such tour since taking charge as party chief.

Nadda: 'Will overthrow Mamata govt'

"Another name for intolerance is Mamata Banerjee. Everyone knows the way world poet Rabindranath Tagore saw the country, but today intolerance is on the rise in Bengal. Today Bengal is mired by violence, division, corruption and dynasty. Our party workers are being killed and converted into suicide. State-sponsored politicization of police is being done. The administration needs to understand that this govt is going away in 2021," he proclaimed at BJP's Kolkata office.

Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda added that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal. He also proclaimed that the BJP will set up a party office in every district of India. Lauding the BJP's recent victory in Rajasthan's Zilla Parishad elections, Nadda proclaimed that 'Rajasthan farmers have fully supported BJP. Rs 1 lakh crore have been released by the Modi government for farmers.'

He added, "Mamata Banerjee house arrested BJP leaders during the lockdown. Mamta govt has stopped people to join the mainstream because of political reasons. We have to take one last leap in West Bengal, will do it in 2021 and overthrow Mamta govt".

BJP's Bengal campaign

With the passage of CAA, BJP has focused to win 220-230 seats in the 294-member Bengal Assembly. Launching an aggressive campaign under in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, the saffron party's workers have often violently clashed with Trinamool workers over CAA, COVID-19 leading to the deaths of several BJP leaders. Accusing Bengal CM of attacking its leaders, BJP has decided to not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls. Bengal Assembly where Mamata holds 222 of 294 seats is scheduled to go to polls in April-May 2021.

In November, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh had said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the end of assembly elections, due in April-May next year. Nadda had paid a day-long visit to north Bengal in October, while Shah was in the state for two days in November. The BJP, after having a limited presence in politically polarised Bengal for decades, has emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.