BJP Chief Nadda Hits Out At TMC; Promises To Come To Power In West Bengal In 2026

Exuding confidence, Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that the party will form the government in the next five years in West Bengal. Addressing the State Executive Meeting, he pointed out that the saffron party has covered a long way in the state, and went on to support his claim with numbers.

He asserted that with respect to Assembly elections, from securing 10.19 votes and 3 seats in 2016, they have come down to securing 38 percent of votes and 77 seats in the 294-seated legislature in 2021. He then went on to promise another major leap in the 2026 Assembly elections and expressed hope of forming the government. "We will fulfill this vision," he said.

'What sort of governance is this?', JP Nadda asks TMC

Acknowledging that the TMC won the 2021 elections, Nadda put forth the leaders the question- "But what sort of governance is this?". Drawing a sharp contrast between the management of COVID-19 by the BJP-led Central government and the TMC-led state government, he said, "PM Modi has set an example before the world, and what have you done, mismanaged data, manipulated reports?"

In a bid to address the aspects of COVID-19, he first took up the case of oxygen production. "From the production of 900 MT of oxygen, we have moved to producing 9,000 MT of oxygen per day by putting into use all are steel, and other plants that could be used. Not just production, we have made sure that the produced oxygen reaches every corner of the country, be it from land, water, air, or sea." Having given details about the past, he moved on to talk about the present situation and informed that oxygen plants were being set up in all districts in the states, by putting to use the funds of PM CARES.

"I know Mamata Banerjee is going to take credit for that, and even going to stick her picture," said Nadda, requesting the leaders to not be affected by the credit, and instead focus that the plants are set up without any malpractice, any corruption from the part of the state government.

'West Bengal has the slowest vaccination rate', says JP Nadda

He then went on to take the case of vaccination. Pointing out that Mamata Banerjee has always been skeptical of the vaccination drive, he stated, "From saying that she will procure vaccines on her own in the initial days to asking for free vaccines, she has always changed her stance on vaccines." He added, "Why are you scared, why are you changing your stance? Don't worry, the vaccination drive is under PM Modi."

He then went on to talk about the pledge of PM Modi to provide free vaccination to all above 18 years of age, efforts for which has already begun on June 21. He added that to meet this aim from 2 vaccine manufacturing companies, the Centre has collaborated with 13 companies, and is expected to have 19 companies by the end of the year.

'India's vaccination drive is the fastest in the world, but sadly the pace of West Bengal is quite slow,' he said pointing out that there are cases of fake vaccination also coming up. "Have you heard of fake vaccination anywhere else? It is only possible in West Bengal. As you sow, so shall you reap TMC. TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was given fake vaccination in one such fake vaccination drives held," he added.