BJP Chief Nadda Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkar', With An Eye On 2024 Elections

On the occasion of the BJP's 44th foundation day on Thursday, party chief JP Nadda launched the "Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkar" wall painting campaign here with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Launching the campaign at the Bengali Market area, Nadda said the BJP's graph increased rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mantra of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" will be taken to everyone through the campaign.

Nadda also unfurled the party flag at the BJP headquarters where he addressed leaders and workers.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP has left its imprint from Kutch to the northeast and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Modi is ensuring last-mile delivery on the basis of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'," the BJP president said.

Urging the party workers not to rest on their laurels, Nadda said, "Under the prime minister's leadership, the BJP has established globally that a political party also has its work in service." Nadda also paid tribute to senior leaders for nurturing the party.

Lauding Modi, Nadda said, "Under his leadership, the all-time high record was broken and the BJP registered the biggest victory in history.

"Governments were formed for the second time with a record mandate in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland. In Goa, the BJP formed the government for a third time." The way the BJP has won the hearts of the people in the northeast under the leadership of the prime minister is unprecedented, he added.

BJP leaders in Delhi, including state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, also took part in the wall painting campaign at different locations.

Party leaders and workers celebrated the BJP's foundation day at 14,000 places, including over 13,000 polling booths, and also listened to addresses by Modi and Nadda.

Addressing the party workers, Sachdeva said they should not stop for the next year and ensure the BJP's victory in the 2024 General Elections by taking the benefits of the prime minister's programmes to the last person. PTI VIT SZM