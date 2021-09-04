BJP Chief Nadda Praises Jan Aashirwad Yatra, Says It Left Opposition Disturbed And Nervous

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday termed the Jan Aashirwad Yatra a great success. The party chief claimed that the public outreach programme held by 39 new Union ministers had left the opposition disturbed and nervous. Nadda also accused the opposition of attempting to hinder the outreach event.

Nadda slams Maha govt over the arrest of Narayan Rane

Speaking on the topic, Nadda said that people were showing "unflinching support and trust" in the Modi government despite the opposition’s attempts to hinder the programme. The BJP president, in a statement, lashed out at the Maharashtra government for targeting Union Minister Narayan Rane. "All ploys and disturbances have failed to shake the strong support and trust that the people have showered on the Narendra Modi government," Nadda said. Rane was arrested by the Maharashtra police while participating in the Yatra for his controversial comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Nadda went on to claim that the arrest was a direct attack on the party’s democratic system. He said that the party pushed forward as the people’s support forced the opposition to fail. “The highly successful Jan Aashirwad Yatras across the country has left the Opposition parties disturbed and nervous and they unsuccessfully tried to disturb and create hindrances in our Yatra and programmes,” Nadda said. The BJP chief further added that the people rejected all "negative political agenda" put forth by the opposition parties and stood with the party’s ideologies.

"All these programmes were highly successful which also ensured enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life," the BJP president claimed. "The last seven years of India under the dynamic, decisive and foresighted leadership of Modi has been that of people's participation, development, trust, security, prosperity and growth. The tremendous success of the Jan Aashirwad Yatras are also proof of the 'Vikas Yatra' that the country has seen under the dynamic and decisive leadership of the prime minister and the trust and support of all his Cabinet ministers," Nadda said. The party president added that the BJP and PM Modi were committed to bringing growth and development to all sections of the country.

Jan Aashirwad Yatra

BJP on August 16 launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ from several parts of the nation with 39 ministers who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7. All of the ministers will take part in the Yatras across 22 states. BJP National President JP Nadda had directed 43 new ministers to kickstart the yatra that involves the ministers covering at least 300 to 400 kilometres from August 16-17 and August 19-20. Meant to introduce the lawmakers to the public, all Union ministers were asked by the party to cover at least 3-4 constituencies along with 4-5 districts.

Image Credits: PTI