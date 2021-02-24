BJP Chief To Launch Lokkho Sonar Bangla Manifesto Crowdfunding Campaign In West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda will launch Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdfunding campaign on Thursday at Hastings BJP office in Kolkata, West Bengal. Lokkho Sonar Bangla campaign will hold 200 meetings with the intellectuals, historians, and with prominent citizens on how Bengal will look like in its Golden Period.

The party's public participation drive will go on during the West Bengal election which was the key for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017 and 2019 Loksabha elections as well. The BJP wants to seek public opinion and views before they form a manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections. Also, the raths will be sent to all the 294 constituencies and they will have LED-screens mounted on them and the TVs will be showing the documentaries and the work done by the Modi-government in the last seven years, especially in the states of West Bengal. Following the mantra 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' the public opinion will be sought by the BJP government in the elections.

JP Nadda will also visit Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's residence and museum in Naihati during his tour to West Bengal. Nadda has planned a lunch at a jute mill worker's household in Gouripur. Also, on Thursday, the BJP Chief will begin Lokkho Sonar Bangla intellectuals meeting in Science City, Kolkata. Nadda has also planned to visit- Anandpuri Kalibari Temple, Barrackpore, Poriborton Yatra - Nabadwip zone culmination rally in, Anandapuri Khelar Math, Bibhutibhusan Bhandhopadhyay's house and Mangal Pandey Memorial.

BJP's Rath Yatra campaign

Earlier this month, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya informed about the five Rath Yatra's planned by the Party. He asserted, "Five Rath Yatras will happen in West Bengal. One will happen in north Bengal also. We wish to hold Rath Yatras in all Assembly seats. We will inform the public about the manner in which Mamata's TMC has practiced corruption, violence, not allowing the Centre's benefits to reach the poor via these Rath Yatras. To make Bengal free of the mafias in coal, alcohol, sand, fake currency, gold sector, the BJP will hold Rath Yatras."

Bhartiya Janata Party Chief JP Nadda flagged off the Rath Yatra or the Parivartan Yatra on February 6 from Nadia district of Navdwip, West Bengal to exhibit a massive show of strength and popularity of the saffron party in poll-bound West Bengal. The situation in the run-up to the West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds the fort with 222 seats, will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

