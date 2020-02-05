BJP Leader Lambasts Arvind Kejriwal Over Shaheen Bagh Shooter Being AAP Member

BJP Leader Tarun Chugh lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for trying to create a conspiracy to defame Bhartiya Janta Party and the country, after learning that gunman-Kapil Gujjar being a party of AAP from 2019.

"The pictures make it clear that this is a clear conspiracy by Kejriwal, his friends, and all the like-minded people in his contact. They created this conspiracy to defame BJP and the country," Chugh said.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal for claiming to be the son of Delhi, Chugh said the son of Delhi wants to burn the state and alleged that Kejriwal is the one supporting the protestors at Shaheen Bagh to create sensationalism by sending his gunman.