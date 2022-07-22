After Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that multiple TMC lawmakers cross-voted for her. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Malviya asserted that 2 MPs and one MLA belonging to the Mamata Banerjee-led party defied the party line and backed Murmu. Yashwant Sinha, a BJP-turned-TMC leader was selected as the joint opposition candidate after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, ex-J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi opted out of the presidential race.

Taking a swipe at the West Bengal CM for her inability to keep her own flock intact despite harbouring national ambitions, Amit Malviya opined, "2 TMC MPs and 1 MLA cross-voted. Vote of 2 TMC MPs and 4 MLAs declared invalid. Mamata Banerjee, self-appointed fulcrum of opposition unity, failed to prevail over her own legislators. On the other hand, despite intimidation, all BJP WB legislators backed Smt Droupadi Murmu…"

2 TMC MPs and 1 MLA cross voted. Vote of 2 TMC MPs and 4 MLAs declared invalid. Mamata Banerjee, self appointed fulcrum of opposition unity, failed to prevail over her own legislators.



On the other hand, despite intimidation, all BJP WB legislators backed Smt Droupadi Murmu… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 21, 2022

Voting pattern in West Bengal

At present, there are 293 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly and TMC is the single-largest party with 220 seats. Moreover, its ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha has one MLA. While BJP has a total strength of 71 MLAs, this includes Mukul Roy who has joined TMC but hasn't resigned from the Assembly. For the presidential election, the lone Indian Secular Front legislator Naushad Siddiqui decided to abstain from voting. As TMC MLA Rafikul Islam Mondal couldn't vote as he is abroad, the total number of electors in the state stood at 291.

While Murmu was expected to get only 70 votes, one more MLA backed her leading to speculation that either TMC or its ally cross-voted. On the other hand, Yashwant Sinha received 216 votes as the votes of 4 MLAs from the ruling coalition were declared invalid. Malviya's revelation comes at a juncture when the Left and Congress have accused TMC of being insincere in its opposition to BJP as it decided to abstain in the Vice President election.

President election

A day earlier, Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as the President of India. A two-time MLA from Rairangpur, she was a Minister in the Odisha government from 2000 to 2004 and served as the Jharkhand Governor from 2015 to 2021. She secured a staggering 6,76,803 votes, i.e 64.03% of the total votes as against Yashwant Sinha who bagged only 3,80,117 votes. In a big setback to Sinha, multiple opposition MLAs in Assam, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha and Punjab cross-voted for Murmu.