BJP Claims '60-65 MLAs To Quit TMC By January', Predicts Loss Of Majority For Mamata Govt

In a sensational claim on Friday, West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh predicted that 60-65 MLAs will quit the ruling Trinamool Congress by January 2021. This assumes significance as 4 TMC legislators- Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, Banasri Maity and Silbhadra Dutta have resigned in the last 72 hours. Incidentally, Singh had himself switched over to BJP from TMC before the 2019 Lok Sabha election and was subsequently elected as an MP from Barrackpore.

According to the BJP MP, the Mamata Banerjee-led government shall be reduced to a minority by mid-January. Singh attributed the resignation of the TMC legislators to corruption and "police overaction". Lashing out at WB CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew, the Barrackpore MP dubbed TMC as a "private limited company". In the 2016 WB election, TMC had won 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly while BJP's candidates emerged victorious from only three constituencies.

Speaking to the media, BJP MP Arjun Singh claimed, "In West Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee's party has become a private limited company. As per my information, this government will be reduced to a minority by mid-January. People are running away due to corruption and police overaction. People are upset as they are not being allowed to work for many days. If they leave the party, the police indulge in overaction. Because of all these things, people are upset. Nearly 60-65 TMC MLAs will resign by the month of January."

BJP's campaign for WB polls

BJP is looking to make major inroads in the WB Assembly election due in April-May 2021 buoyed by its win in 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election. As per the recent reshuffle, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is BJP's in-charge of the state while IT cell head Amit Malviya and Arvind Menon have been appointed as co-in-charge. Additionally, the BJP top brass has put Sunil Deodhar, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar in-charge of the North Bengal, Rarh Banga (south-western districts), Nabadwip, Midnapore and Kolkata organizational zones. Both Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have predicted that BJP will win more than 200 seats in the 294-member WB Assembly.

