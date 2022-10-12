BJP Claims 'AAP Polarising Voters' As Another Controversial Video Of Gopal Italia Emerges

In more embarrassment for AAP, another controversial video of the party's Gujarat president Gopal Italia dating back to 2018 was shared by BJP on Tuesday. In the video, Italia is heard appealing to women to not visit temples claiming that they have become the hubs of exploitation. Lashing out at AAP, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the mastermind of the anti-Hindu statements made by his party leaders.

Showing a book in the video, Gopal Italia said, "Mothers, sisters and daughters, you won't get anything in Kathas and Mandirs. These are the hubs of exploitation. If you want your rights, if you want to rule over this country and if you want equal rights, instead of dancing in Kathas, read this."

Shehzad Poonawalla asserted, "Gopal Italia, the right-hand man of Kejriwal crossed all limits after calling the PM and the constitutional position 'neech'- a casteist slur. After abusing Indians and Gujaratis with the C-word, now Italia's video has come in which he is seen abusing Kathas and Mandirs saying that these are hubs of exploitation and women shouldn't go there. There is another video where Hindus going to Kathas have also been abused by him. This is not a coincidence. Rather, it seems to be a deliberate ploy ever since AAP has got 0 seats in Gujarat surveys."

"To replace what the Congress used to do, to abuse Hindus and polarise a particular votebank for votes, now it seems AAP is walking on the same path. And therefore, no strong action has been taken against Rajendra Pal or Italia by Kejriwal. If you are indeed a strong Ram Bhakt, Hanuman Bhakt, or Krishna Bhakt, should you not throw these people out of the party? But it seems unlikely because he seems to be the mastermind of such statements and strategy. There is a long list of anti-Hindu statements made by the AAP," he added.

Not only did Gopal Italia, right hand of Kejriwal, call PM “Neech” & Indians “C” but here he says Kathas & Mandirs are hubs of exploitation of women!



After Rajendra Pal now this Hindu hatred! Is it a sanyog or was it a prayog & planning for votebank in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/AojWj8OFzx — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 12, 2022

Gujarat AAP chief abuses PM Modi

Earlier, Gopal Italia sparked a row by hurling a casteist slur at PM Modi. In a video shared by many BJP leaders, the AAP leader stated, "It is being said that our PM Narendra Modi is a 'neech' person. I don't verify this. But the election is underway here. I want to know from all of you where any PM in the past has done such drama for votes. Such a 'neech' person is doing a roadshow here". Defending Italia, AAP accused BJP of raking up this old video to divert the attention of the people of Gujarat from real issues.