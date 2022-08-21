BJP Claims Delhi Liquor Scam Has Links To T'gana; 'KCR's Family Members Attended Meetings'

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the liquor scam, in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's premises. Addressing a press briefing, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma levelled sensational allegations and claimed that the Delhi liquor scam has 'links to Telangana and Chief Minister KCR'.

"A suite was booked in Delhi's Oberoi hotel. There Delhi Excise officer and commissioner, Delhi's excise minister, liquor mafia and people related to Telangana CM KCR used to attend that meeting. A similar excise policy is also in Telangana. In the first deal, AAP got Rs 150 crore. I want to ask Sisodia if he met family members of KCR or not," Verma asked.

BJP pans Delhi's education & health 'revolution'

Hitting out at the medical and education infrastructure in the national capital, Verma questioned whether the AAP leaders send their own children to Delhi schools or hospitals. Verma claimed, "The wife of Delhi Education Minister has no belief in Delhi's health infrastructure. Sisodia and his wife used to get themselves treated at Max Hospital and Apollo Hospital. They have used over Rs 22 lakh of people's money for treating themselves."

Raising questions on the AAP government's revoked liquor policy, Parvesh Verma asked, "I want to ask again why the commission was increased from 2% to 12% (for the L1 liquor distributor licence). The L1 licences were provided by Manish Sisodia to private firms. I want to say again that this is not a matter of Rs 1 crore or Rs 2 crore, it involves multiple crores. When we ask these questions to AAP, they say that they have brought a revolution in education and health."

CBI on Friday raided Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia's residence and 30 other locations in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.