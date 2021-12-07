BJP Claims Mamata Sidelined By Shiv Sena After Tripura Debacle, Asks Her 'focus On WB'

After the Shiv Sena put its weight behind Congress to lead the UPA in 2024 polls, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya hit out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee telling her to 'focus on Bengal'. Citing her party's performance in the Tripura municipal elections, Malviya claimed that after TMC's election drubbing, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray had declined to meet her and had decided to back Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the 'Opposition' face.

His remark came after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed his party's support for Rahul Gandhi to lead the 2024 fight against BJP. Remarking that 'no opposition front is possible without Congress', he shared that he had asked the Gandhi scion to take charge and 'work openly towards united opposition.' When asked if Shiv Sena will join UPA, Raut said, "It was a long meeting (Rahul Gandhi), I will first meet Uddhav Thackeray and then we will talk about it."

Immediately after TMC was vanquished in Tripura, Uddhav Thackeray declined to meet Mamata Banerjee. Now the Shiv Sena has unequivocally vetoed out her undeclared ambition, pitching Rahul as the opposition face.



May be Mamata Banerjee should focus on Bengal and retaining KMC... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 7, 2021

'UPA is finished: Banerjee

Earlier this month, Mamata Banerjee landed in Maharashtra where she stressed on the need to build a strong united force, outside the UPA, to lead the fight against the BJP in the general assembly elections. Her call was supposed by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar who held a series of meetings and a joint press conference with the West Bengal CM in Mumbai.

After the meeting, Banerjee asserted that no political party could fight against BJP alone, and therefore urged 'parties that can fight' to come together. Taking an open dig at the Congress, she remarked that 'for those parties who can't fight' nothing can be done. When asked if the UPA under Sharad Pawar will be an alternative force, she stated 'What is UPA, there's no UPA anymore'.

Retaliating to remarks of TMC, Congress outlined that it has a government in several states while it is the main opposition in others. "We are fighting on so many issues. We are fighting for a hike in petrol and diesel prices, for the cause of farmers, for the cause of women and Dalits. Saying this that the Congress is not in the field is wrong," senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge had retorted.

Image: ANI