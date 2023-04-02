BJP Claims Nalanda Clashes Were 'conspiracy To Stop Amit Shah's Sasaram Visit'

The Union Home Minister addressed a large public gathering in Nawada on Sunday, where he launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led coalition government, saying the state government is unable to handle the law and order situation, which has completely gone out of his hands across the state, leading to clashes between two groups during the Ram Navami procession on Thursday and Friday.

During his speech, the Union Home Minister also spoke about his deferment of the Sasaram visit that was scheduled for April 1 but got cancelled due to the imposition of Section 144 following the communal tensions in the region. The BJP party has claimed that Amit Shah's Sasaram visit was cancelled because of a conspiracy planned by the ruling state party. The Union Home Minister was scheduled to address rallies in two districts apart from holding party meetings on April 1.

WATCH: Amit Shah slams Nitish Kumar govt, says 'Mahagathbandan failed to maintain law & order of Bihar'

Why was Amit Shah's Sasaram visit cancelled? What is BJP's take on the matter?

Union Home Minister was scheduled to arrive in Patna on the evening of Saturday, for a two-day Bihar visit. He was scheduled to address two public meetings in Sasaram and Hisua, in Rohtas and Nawada districts respectively.

"Union Home minister Amit Shah was supposed to come to Sasaram for an event. As Bihar government imposed Section 144 we have to cancel the event. How can we hold an event like this?" state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Samrat Chaudhary said on Saturday.

What happened in Bihar?

Fresh communal tensions erupted in Bihar's Sasaram and Biharsharif in the Nalanda district after Hindus came out of their houses to celebrate and join the Ram Navami procession. Incidents of stone pelting at Ram Navami Yatra were reported that immediately led to clashes taking a violent turn. According to reports, Hindus and Muslims indulged in physical attacks, forcing authorities to use mob control measures including lathi charges and tear gas. On the next day, authorities imposed Section 144 in the violence-hit zones, made several arrests, and filed FIRs against the people who were involved in the fight.

Till now, 109 people have been arrested in connection with the Sasaram and Bihar Sharif violence. "Efforts to arrest the rest are underway. No anti-social elements will be spared; we will deal with them as per the law. This was an attempt to destroy peace, but police and district administrators foiled it," said RS Bhatti, DGP, Bihar.

JDU attacks BJP for 'tarnishing' Bihar's image over Ram Navami clashes

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the ruling JDU party claimed that Amit Shah's remarks were tarnishing the image of the state. "He bypassed the federal structure and spoke with the governor rather than speaking with the elected CM. Isn't a person from a backward section acceptable to Amit Shah that he didn't speak with the Bihar CM?" said JDU.

Image: PTI