BJP Claims NRIs Protesting In New York Over Bengal Violence, Kapil Mishra Shares Picture

A day after the Bharatiya Janta Party's IT Head Amit Malviya shared pictures from an unidentified place outside India claiming that NRIs were protesting against incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal in over 30 countries, BJP leader Kapil Mishra swiftly followed suit and has now taken to the microblogging site to share a new picture, in which the former MLA claims NRIs in New York are also protesting against post-poll violence in Bengal.

In the photograph shared, it is seen that people are holding placards with slogans that read 'Mamata stop Hindu Genocide', 'Stop Human Rights violation in Bengal', and 'Save Democracy In Bengal'.

On Sunday, BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya shred the same picture with an excerpt from the caption that claimed, the 'Mamata Stop Violence' campaign has become a 'global embarrassment' for the West Bengal chief minister. He further accused her of being 'guilty of looking the other way while her cadres went on a rampage killing, mostly Hindus, under the assumption that they voted for the BJP... She has the blood of innocent on her hands.'

Malviya then tweeted another picture of protesters holding placards and once again alleged, "The systematic destruction of BJP workers and supporters in Bengal has the Bengali diaspora against Mamata. Widespread protests across the US, Canada, UK, Nigeria, Thailand."

The systematic annihilation of BJP workers and supporters in Bengal under the patronage of the West Bengal administration has the Bengali diaspora up in arms against Mamata Banerjee. Widespread protests across US, Canada, UK, Nigeria, Thailand etc demanding #MamataStopViolence... pic.twitter.com/QbIhR7TM6X — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 9, 2021

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

There has been massive post-poll violence which has reportedly claimed 16 lives so far in the state. While the Home Ministry sought a full report from the state government regarding the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers and sent a 4-member team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. CM Mamata Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful. Addressing a press conference last Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra opined that such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history. On Thursday, Banerjee had announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons and informed that out of the 16 people who lost their lives.