Last Updated:

SSC Scam | BJP Claims Saugata Roy Was Frequent Visitor To Arpita's Complex After Rs 40 Crore Seizure

ED recovered cash to the tune of Rs 35 crores from the residence of TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid

Written By
Gloria Methri
SSC scam

Image: ANI/Twitter


In a shocking development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 30 crores from the residence of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid on Wednesday. The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata.

The ED, which is tracking the money trail in the West Bengal SSC scam has already arrested Arpita Mukherjee along with Partha Chatterjee. However, the BJP has now claimed that the model was associated with more TMC leaders, whose names will soon crop up in the case. 

BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh has alleged that Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy had an office in the same residential complex where Arpita's house is located and often visited the place. Ghosh said, as the probe develops, the "dirty mask" of TMC leaders would become clear.

READ | Mamata Banerjee says 'mistakes happen' amid Partha Chatterjee's involvement in SSC scam

Arpita Mukherjee was arrested by ED on June 23, a day after unearthing Rs 21 crore in cash from her flat in south Kolkata.

Rs 40 crores recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

On Wednesday night, State Bank of India (SBI) officials arrived at Arpita's residence at North 24 Parganas where cash up to Rs 30 crores, apart from gold bars weighing three kg were recovered from her bags, bedroom and washroom. Gold jewellery, silver coins, and property deeds were also seized from the actor-model's home.

READ | Partha Chatterjee brought to hospital for medical examination; aide seen weeping: Sources

ED officials left Arpita's Belgharia residence on Thursday morning after filling 10 trunks with cash to the tune of Rs 29 crores.  A total of Rs 40 crores has been found from her premises so far.

The CBI, as mandated by the Calcutta High Court, is investigating the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff and teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.

READ | SSC scam: Officials arrive at Arpita's residence with counting machines as huge cash found
READ | SSC scam: More than Rs 27 cr cash approx & 3-kg gold at Arpita's residence; counting on
First Published:
COMMENT