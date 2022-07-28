In a shocking development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 30 crores from the residence of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid on Wednesday. The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata.

The ED, which is tracking the money trail in the West Bengal SSC scam has already arrested Arpita Mukherjee along with Partha Chatterjee. However, the BJP has now claimed that the model was associated with more TMC leaders, whose names will soon crop up in the case.

BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh has alleged that Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy had an office in the same residential complex where Arpita's house is located and often visited the place. Ghosh said, as the probe develops, the "dirty mask" of TMC leaders would become clear.

Property worth around Rs 35 crore recovered from Arpita's Belgharia housing complex. Saugata Roy, MP (TMC) often used to visit that residential complex! He had an office there!



As time flies by, the dirty mask of Trinamool leaders is slowly falling off.#BengalSSCScam pic.twitter.com/UrS5ihtAYy — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) July 27, 2022

Arpita Mukherjee was arrested by ED on June 23, a day after unearthing Rs 21 crore in cash from her flat in south Kolkata.

Rs 40 crores recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

On Wednesday night, State Bank of India (SBI) officials arrived at Arpita's residence at North 24 Parganas where cash up to Rs 30 crores, apart from gold bars weighing three kg were recovered from her bags, bedroom and washroom. Gold jewellery, silver coins, and property deeds were also seized from the actor-model's home.

WB SSC recruitment scam | North 24-Parganas: ED officials leave the Belgharia residence of Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of WB Minister Partha Chatterjee, after filling 10 trunks with cash amounting to approx Rs 29cr found there; a total of Rs 40cr found from her premises so far. pic.twitter.com/t9gEIHyb08 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

ED officials left Arpita's Belgharia residence on Thursday morning after filling 10 trunks with cash to the tune of Rs 29 crores. A total of Rs 40 crores has been found from her premises so far.

The CBI, as mandated by the Calcutta High Court, is investigating the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff and teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.