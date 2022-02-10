BJP Claims 'Sonia Gandhi Made Big Deal About Migrants Tickets But Hasn’t Paid House Rent'

In a fresh attack against the Congress and its top brass, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now come forward with claims that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has not been paying her house rent. BJP's National Information and Technology Department chief Amit Malviya on Thursday claimed that Sonia Gandhi has not paid house rent for the bungalow on Janpath for as long as one and a half years. The BJP leader took a dig at the Opposition leader and said that she was vocal about paying ticket charges for the migrant workers but didn't even pay her rent.

Amit Malviya took to his Twitter handle and shared a reply to an RTI application claiming that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has defaulted rent for the past 1.5 years. Sharing details of the same on Twitter, Malviya took a dig at the Congress leader and her approach to the migrant workers’ travel setup during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Sonia Gandhi made a big deal about paying for tickets of migrant workers.



'Sonia Gandhi made a big deal about paying for tickets of migrant workers. Turns out she has not paid her own house rent for one and a half year!' Malviya wrote while sharing an image of the RTI reply proving the same. According to the reply shared by the BJP IT in-charge, the Congress leader last paid rent for the bungalow no.10 on Janpath was in September 2020. The allegation against the Congress leader from the BJP comes amid the election heat.

PM Modi lashes out at Congress

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi while speaking in an ANI interview defended his lash out on the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha. Addressing the same, PM Modi countered the charge that he had unnecessarily attacked the late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. He opined, "I didn't speak against anyone's father/grandfather...I said what a former PM had said... Government is continuity. It's the right of the nation (to know). They say we don't mention Nehru Ji. If we do, then too there's a difficulty. I don't understand this fear."

Responding to Congress' allegations that he lambasted the party instead of answering Rahul Gandhi's questions, PM Modi said, "We don't attack anyone, instead we believe in holding a dialogue. At times, there are debates, interruptions (in Parliament). I welcome this and that is why I don't have any reason to be miffed (on these subjects)." The Congress had earlier launched an attack on the PM after he lashed out on the party and its top brass.

Image: ANI