BJP Claims To Have CM Mamata's Audio pleading With Its Nandigram Neta To Back Her; Failing

Even as voting continued in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP released an alleged audiotape wherein CM Mamata Banerjee reportedly asked the saffron party leader from Nandigram to extend his support to her for the polls. In what can be termed as a massive polling day controversy in West Bengal, BJP claimed that Mamata Banerjee had attempted to win over BJP's Nandigram vice-president Pralay Pal. However, the saffron party leader turned down Mamata Banerjee's request and reportedly said that he did not receive any respect in TMC, claimed BJP. According to BJP, Pralay Pal told Mamata Banerjee that he could not betray the Adhikaris and the BJP.

BJP slams TMC after Mamata's alleged leaked audiotape

Responding to the leaked audiotape allegedly featuring Mamata Banerjee, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said that such kind of intimidation tactics employed by TMC on BJP cadre was unacceptable. Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Amit Malviya termed the leaked audiotape as an extension of the violence unleashed by the TMC cadre. Amit Malviya maintained that Mamata Banerjee would lose from the Nandigram constituency where she will square off with BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and predicted that the TMC will be voted out of power in the Assembly elections.

TMC alleges 'unpardonable' EVM glitch again

On Saturday, TMC alleged that voters Kanthi Dakshin were displayed BJP's logo in the VVPAT machine despite voting for TMC and asked the EC to look into the 'shocking claim'. Responding to TMC's claims on the rigging of polls, BJP Bengal President Dilip Ghosh said, "TMC knows that it is losing and that's why it is saying all this. For such complaints, TMC should go to the Election Commission. TMC and Mamata Banerjee are under pressure and that is why they are saying such things." Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by Kailash Vijayabvargiya will meet the West Bengal EC at 2 pm. The BJP delegation met with EC after a TMC parliamentary delegation met WB CEO at noon on Saturday.

West Bengal Elections 2021 phase 1

The high-stakes battle for Bengal began on Saturday where 30 constituencies are up for grabs for the ruling Trinamool Congress, an emerging BJP, and the Congress-Left-ISF alliance. The constituencies spread across tribal-dominated districts - Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Medinipur and East Medinipur have 191 candidates, including 21 women in poll fray. As per EC, 70 lakh voters spread across the 30 constituencies are eligible to vote. Voting began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.