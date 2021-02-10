BJP Claims Win In Anurag Thakur & Ravneet Bittu's Spat; Cong MP Can't Prove Farm Law Fears

After MoS Anurag Thakur on Tuesday slammed Ravneet Singh Bittu accusing him of lying to the Parliament and misleading the farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday slammed the Congress MP as well. Taking to Twitter, the Agriculture Minister said that the "farmer-friendly" Central government has enacted the Agricultural Reforms Act, in the larger interest of the farmers. Hitting out at the Congress, Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Congress party, which is losing its support base, is trying to mislead people of the country by lying one lie after another.

READ | Congress MPs To Move Private Members' Bill Against Centre's Farm Laws In Lok Sabha

किसान हितैषी केंद्र सरकार ने कृषि सुधार कानून, किसानों के व्यापक हित में बनाए हैं, लेकिन अपना जनाधार खो रही कांग्रेस एक के बाद एक झूठ पर झूठ बोलकर देश की जनता को गुमराह करने की कोशिश कर रही है।#FarmBills2020 — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) February 10, 2021

This statement by Tomar comes after Congress MP Ravneet Bittu during the Parliament session claimed that under the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, the "Mandis will be scrapped". However, after Anurag Thakur asked the Congress MP to verify his statement by providing which clause states that Mandis will be scrapped, he failed to do so. Following this a nasty verbal volley took place.

READ | Congress To Take On BJP IT Cell; Rahul Gandhi Looking To Recruit 5 Lakh Keyboard Warriors

Kiren Rijiju: 'Congress caught red-handed'

Reacting to the statement of Ravneet Bittu in the Parliament, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday took to Twitter and said that now the Congress party has been caught red-handed. The Minister had also attached the video where Bittu failed to answer that which clause of the new farm laws state that "Mandis will be scrapped".

MoS Anurag Thakur accuses Congress of spreading lies

Congress MP caught LYING in Parliament.



Fails to answer which clause says

“Mandis will be scrapped”.



Watch this 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Udx5eM124M — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 9, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, MoS Anurag Thakur took to Twitter and shared a video (confirmed to be edited in a manner but not for the relevant portions) of the Parliament session where Bittu failed to back up his statement on which clause in the farm reforms states that Mandis will be scrapped. He had captioned the video, "Congress MP caught lying in Parliament."

READ | Congress Announces Desire To Become No.1 Party In Maharashtra By 2024 Amid Unease In MVA

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

READ | Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh Donates Rs 51 Lakh For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya