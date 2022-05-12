Just as Congress was struggling to shake off the criticism over Rahul Gandhi's nightclub visit, BJP put out another video accusing Maharashtra Youth Congress leaders of partying at a training camp. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted a video in which he claimed that the Youth Congress office-bearers were seen partying at a time when the Sonia Gandhi-led party is facing an existential crisis. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he took a jibe at Congress- "The party is over but the parties will continue".

Shehzad Poonawalla told Republic TV, "I have just tweeted a video which is now doing the rounds. It is the video of a party training camp going on or went on in Maharashtra for three days. There is an old adage- the subjects are like the King. So, following in the footsteps of their King- Rahul Gandhi who was partying away in Nepal, the subjects- Congress workers are also partying away in Nagpur. This is at a time when Rajasthan is simmering. This is at a time when issues are coming up when they are in government. So, the priority for the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi is to put parties above the party."

Here is the video shared by BJP:

“Training? Partying? camp” of new office bearers of Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress! Watch video & hear the songs!



Rahul in Nepal pub, junior netas in “party training” camp



Jaisa Neta vaise follower



Party पिट चुकी है लेकिन partying यूँही चालेगी!



Partying > party work pic.twitter.com/CxCU8ukNvq — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 12, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's Nepal jaunt

On May 3, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Rahul Gandhi partying abroad hours after Congress took a dig at PM Modi for his visit to Europe. The video showed the Wayanad MP partying along with another person at a nightclub believed to be in Kathmandu. He was criticised by BJP for his absence from the country at a juncture when tensions erupted in Jodhpur. It is perceived that his repeated foreign visits since the 2014 Lok Sabha election have prevented Congress from playing an effective role as the principal opposition party.