BJP Clarifies Why India Exported 6.63 Cr Vaccines Before 2nd COVID Wave; Slams Politics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lashed out at the Opposition’s ‘vaccine politics’ after various leaders questioned the export of over 6 crore COVID-19 jabs at a time when India, which is severely hit by the pandemic, is running low on vaccines.

Issuing a clarification on vaccine export, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that around 6.63 crore vaccine doses have been sent to other countries as of May 11. Of these, only 1 crore jabs have been sent as first aid while 5 crore doses have been sent as a liability.

He stated that additional 78.5 lakh vaccine doses have been exported to neighbouring 7 countries and the remaining 2 lakh doses have been given to the UN Peacekeeping Force. More than 6,000 Indian soldiers are working for peacekeeping in different countries and therefore it is necessary to send vaccines to those countries, he said.

'Agreed to send vaccines while importing raw materials'

Dr Patra said that two companies manufacturing vaccines in India – SII and Bharat Biotech – had imported raw materials from abroad and agreed to send some of the vaccines to those countries as well. The Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine has taken a licence from AstraZeneca to produce jabs in India. So, we have to send some vaccines there as part of commercial liability, he said.

The BJP leader also mentioned that AstraZeneca had previously denied the license to Pune-based SII to manufacture Covishield. But after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the UK government, it provided the license to us, he said. Sambit Patra also said that India has sent COVID-19 vaccines to Saudi Arabia on a commercial basis as the country is providing free vaccines to Indian natives there.

“Unfortunately, the Opposition parties are spreading rumours about this too. We need to be cooperative in this global village. Please do not play politics on vaccines,” the BJP leader urged.

'SII not in a position to give the formula for Covishield'

Reacting to the Delhi government’s request for the vaccine formula to ramp up production, Patra said the formula for the Covishield vaccine does not belong to India. AstraZeneca has the licencing authority. “The SII cannot give licence authority to someone else. Urging Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia not to play politics in this,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi, asking the Centre to share the vaccine formula with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country. In his letter to PM, Kejriwal said the entire country can be provided a “safety cover” by allowing more companies to manufacture the vaccines on a war footing in preparation for an anticipated third wave of the pandemic.