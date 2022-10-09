BJP Clears Air On Association With Prashant Kishor; Claims 'Nitish Kumar Is Rattled'

As the war of words between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor continued on Sunday, BJP denied having any association with the poll strategist. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP MP Sushil Modi highlighted that the IPAC co-founder had worked against his party in 10 Assembly elections conducted since 2014. Moreover, Modi questioned Kumar on why Kishor was staying in his house if he was a BJP agent as alleged. It is pertinent to note that the 2014 General Election was Kishor's first success as a poll strategist when he helped BJP win a majority on its own.

BJP MP Sushil Modi remarked, "What they did talk for one and a half years. Since 2014, there were 10 state Assembly elections where Prashant Kishor worked against BJP and worked for the opposition. Whether it is the Bengal election, the Telangana election, or the UP election, he worked against BJP in 10 states. The person who works against BJP in 10 states becomes a BJP agent? In 2015, Prashant Kishor played a big role in the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government. He was your strategist. Why did you keep a BJP agent in your house?"

"Prashant Kishor said that Nitish Kumar can be the brand ambassador of Fevicol. Or rattled by the statement that he gave about Tejashwi Yadav and 9th class, Nitish Kumar is giving such statements. BJP has no connection with Prashant Kishor," he added.

Nitish Kumar-Prashant Kishor tiff

Since the last few months, Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar have often engaged in a war of words over the latter's decision to return to the Mahagatbandhan fold. While visiting a remote part of the West Champaran district as part of his padayatra on October 4, Kishor claimed that the Bihar CM had asked him to lead JDU, an offer which he subsequently turned down.

A day later, he stressed that he won't work for Kumar even if the latter "vacates the CM's chair" for him. Speaking to the media on Saturday, the JDU leader categorically denied this.

He also alleged that the poll strategist had suggested a merger of JDU with Congress 4-5 years ago. Countering this, Kishor stressed, "Age is slowly showing its effects on Nitish Ji. He wants to say something but he speaks something else. He said that I am working on BJP's agenda. Along with this, he also said that I told him to merge his party with Congress. How are both these things possible? If I am working on BJP's agenda, then why will I tell to strengthen Congress by merging JDU in it? If the second thing is true, the first thing won't be correct. Age is catching up with him".