BJP CMs, JP Nadda Offer Prayers To Ram Lalla; Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Site

After attending the Chief Ministers conclave chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, the CMs along with their spouses visited Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Wednesday. Along with the CMs of the BJP ruled states, 9 Deputy CMs and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda also accompanied the visiting CMs.

JP Nadda along with all BJP CMs visit Ayodhya Janmabhoomi Temple

In the visuals from the visit, JP Nadda can be seen leading the Chief Ministers in performing the rituals during the worship of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. All the Chief Ministers along with their spouses also performed Aarti of Lord Ram after witnessing the ongoing developments at the historic Ram Janmabhoomi Temple which will be opened for the public visit by 2023.

Honoured to have paid floral tributes to Sant Ravidas Ji at Sant Guru Ravidas Ghat along with Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt @anandibenpatel Ji, BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji, Hon CMs, Deputy CMs and other Hon'ble guests.

At Varanasi today, had the honour of paying floral tributes at Sant Guru Ravidas Ghat along with Hon Governor Smt @anandibenpatel, BJP National President Sri @JPNadda, Hon CMs, and other esteemed guests.



We witness a rare vibrance in air today at Varanasi.

Ayodhya | BJP national president JP Nadda, along with Chief Ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states, offer prayers at Ram Lalla & visit the Ram Temple construction site, earlier today

The visit was scheduled for the Chief Ministers, a day after Prime Minister Modi concluded his mega visit to his parliamentary constituency Kashi, where he inaugurated his dream project ‘Kashi Vishwanath Corridor’ phase 1 on Dec 13, Monday. Visiting Chief Ministers had accompanied the Prime Minister during the inauguration and also during the Ganga Aarti at the Varanasi Ghat in the evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photograph with BJP national president JP Nadda, CM and Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states, in Varanasi



All of them witnessed Ganga 'aarti', laser light & sound show at the ghat, this evening

BJP's CMs Conclave chaired by PM Modi

On Dec 14, Chief Ministers were all called by the Prime Minister to give a report on the ongoing development projects in their respective states and to brief him about the plans of development. At the conclave, the PM urged all the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states to ‘carve their niche’ in some or other sectors of governance during the BJP’s regime.

During the meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, PM Modi had stressed that all the Chief Ministers should prioritise providing ‘ease of living’ to the people.

PM Modi shared his plan to develop an international market for Indian products. ' Once this initiative obtains traction in states, they must consider exporting their products and developing a global market for them,' the PM had said, emphasising the necessity to concentrate on quality and brand creation in order to promote exports of locally-made items.

PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor' which comprises 23 buildings providing various facilities to the pilgrims visiting the temple and its adjoining properties. The entire Varanasi city was decked up with Dev Deepawali lamps on the inauguration day of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Waters from all of India's major rivers were used to anoint Lord Kashi Vishwanath. The function was also attended by the top priests of Lord Shiva's 12 Jyotirlingas across the country.