Haath Mein Samvidhan, Dil Mein Waris Pathan: BJP Slams 'liberal Brigade' On '15 Cr' Threat

While addressing a press conference over the recent controversial remarks made during AIMIM rallies, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that 'politics of hatred' is being spread in the garb of anti-CAA protests.

"All the Shaheen Baghs across the country are being led by Owaisi of the AIMIM. His representatives like Waris Pathan have made remarks on his guidance. On his stage, slogans like Pakistan Zindabaad are raised. It was not an ordinary stage, it was a CAA protest rally," he said.

'Reminded of 1946 Direct Action Day'

Patra also compared Owaisi's AIMIM to Jinnah's Muslim League and stated that he was reminded of August 16, 1946, when the Muslim League had given the call for the direct action day for Muslims to proclaim their strength. He stated that Pathan's "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores," was like an open call to resort to violence. "Thousands of Hindus died in Calcutta in that week, what is the difference between Jinnah and Owaisi? Both have released the same call," he said.

"Pakistan Zindabaad was raised and Owaisi rushed to snatch the mike, there you snatched the mike but what happened when Waris Pathan was spewing venom for 15 minutes? Owaisi was also present on the stage. Waris Pathan is one of the top leaders of AIMIM, he is not just anyone," added Patra.

'Haath mein samvidhaan dil mein Waris Pathan'

He also said that no one from the liberal brigade would raise objection on AIMIM's statements. He stated that if such comments were made by the BJP, the left parties would have taken to streets. "None of these liberal brigades are raising an issue on these divisive comments. All of them are the same. Haath mein samvidhaan, dil mein Waris Pathan (Constitution in hand, Waris Pathan in heart)"

"We have been vindicated, we told them that this dadis of Shaheen Bagh have been sent as a shield to further your cause of hatred and propagation. You call them tigresses? Who are these 15 crores and 100 crores? What do you want to do with the country? Why are you instigating violence in the country?" said Sambit Patra.

