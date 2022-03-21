BJP Compares Congress To Mughals As Demolition Of Salasar Temple Gate Draws Criticism

Incensed by the demolition of the entry gate to the Salasar temple in Rajasthan, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Monday compared the Congress party to Mughals. Commenting on this earlier, BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore alleged that idols of Lord Ram were desecrated in the process.

Maintaining that the officials responsible for hurting the religious sentiments of the people will be held accountable, he also hinted at raising this issue in the Rajasthan Assembly. Condemning this incident, state BJP chief Satish Poonia said, "One who is not loyal to Shri Ram is of no use".

BJP legislator Rajendra Rathore told the media, "The idols of Lord Ram's durbar were made in a grand and beautiful manner on the gate on the main road which goes to the Salasar holy place. We would watch the gate for ages. Suddenly, PWD officials demolished the gate mercilessly without removing the idols without any notice. It is an attack on our religious sentiments. We will not tolerate this. All the officials responsible for this will be held accountable and we will start an agitation if required. I want to warn the officials to not play with our religious sentiments on the instructions of someone."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the saffron party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla opined, "The Aurangzeb-Talibani minded Congress government is always showing its anti-Hindu face even though Rahul Gandhi pretends to be a Janeudhari Hindu. The manner in which they have destroyed the Salasar Balaji grand gate and they have also desecrated the idols of Shri Ram and Mata Sita which were on that gate, it shows that for appeasement politics, the Congress party can cross every limit. This is the same Congress that has denied the existence of Shri Ram. It is the same Congress that has opposed the Ram Mandir. It is the same Congress that has come out with Hindu terror."

There were Mughals and then there is Congress… https://t.co/z0zcp8N2Ya — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 21, 2022

Administration links move to road widening

Several other BJP leaders including Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat also came down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot-led government over this incident.

Taking to Twitter, Gajendra Shekhawat opined, "The Congress, which described Lord Shri Ram as imaginary, seeing its existence in danger, started pretending to go to the temple, but did not hide the reality. While demolishing the entrance at Sujangarh, it was not taken into account that Ram Darbar was built there. Who will accept this method as a true Hindu?"