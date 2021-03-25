BJP Complains To EC Over Mamata Banerjee Seeking Votes For WB Election On 'communal Lines'

In a complaint submitted to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday, BJP accused TMC chief Mamata Banerjee of violating the Model Code of Conduct. Referring to the remarks she made during the Bankura rally a day earlier, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria alleged that the WB CM tried to spread hatred on communal lines with a "malafide" objective. Taking a swipe at BJP with the outsider charge, Banerjee had said, "They are bringing goons from UP on train, buses for Bengal polls. The ones in saffron clothes with tilak on their foreheads, chewing pan masala, they all are goons who have entered Bengal to destroy its culture". Stressing that the MCC prohibits campaign on communal lines, he urged the EC to take immediate punitive measures against her.

The letter stressed, "The said speech was highly provocative and in a tone and tenor to aggravate the existing differences between communities on religious lines. The same violates the Model Code of Conduct, Indian Penal Code and Representation of People Act which prohibit any appeal for votes on caste or communal lines. It also amounts to a corrupt electoral practice." READ | Dilip Ghosh makes light of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's injury after 'bermuda' shocker

Here is BJP's complaint:

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference on March 5, WB CM Mamata Banerjee announced the list of 291 TMC candidates while leaving three seats for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for the Assembly election. The list includes 50 women candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste candidates, 17 Scheduled Tribes candidates and 42 Muslim candidates. On the other hand, BJP's candidate list includes prominent leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, three other Lok Sabha MPs, ex-nominated MP Swapan Dasgupta, Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.