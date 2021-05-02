BJP Concedes Defeat Against TMC; Says 'will Serve People As Opposition Party In Bengal'

As official trends show a landslide victory for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), its fiercest competitor BJP said it has achieved the ‘milestone’ of becoming the Opposition party in West Bengal.

The state BJP congratulated CM Mamata Banerjee on her party’s victory and also wished for her speedy recovery. The TMC supremo had suffered bone injuries on her leg while campaigning in Nandigram in March. The high-octane seat witnessed a neck-to-neck battle between Banerjee and her former aide Suvendu Adhikari.

Accepting its defeat, the BJP said it has reached the milestone of becoming the opposition party in Bengal. “We got the responsibility of becoming the opposition party in the state and we will do everything to serve the people and help Mamata Didi to fight COVID-19 and all other work required to serve the public,” the BJP said in a press conference on the result day.

While exit polls predicted a neck-to-neck fight between TMC and BJP in the 294-seat West Bengal state assembly, current trends have given an edge to Mamata Banerjee. As per the latest EC trends, the TMC has taken a considerable lead over the BJP and is projected to be leading in 201 assembly constituencies as compared to the 78 that the BJP is leading on.

This is Bengal's victory: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee while addressing her supporters said, “I would like to thank everyone. I request all to not take out victory processions. I urge everyone to go back to their homes now," she said.

Banerjee, who had been bound to her wheelchair throughout the polls due to an injury, was seen walking outside her residence along with nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Bengal witnessed a vigorous contest between the ruling Trinamool and BJP across eight phases held from March to April. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight, but TMC has emerged as the single largest party.

Various political leaders from across party lines have congratulated Mamata Banerjee for her landslide victory in the polls. From Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the TMC Supremo.