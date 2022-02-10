BJP Concurs With Rahul Gandhi's 'Two Indias' Claim With 'Pre-Modi, Post-Modi' Data

With Congress not letting go of its idea of 'two Indias', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bifurcated it into Indias 'before and after PM Modi' on Thursday. Addressing the Lower House of the Parliament, saffron party MP Tejasvi Surya stood with papers of data, and called it numbers reflecting the kind of transformation that the country has undergone in the regime of the PM Modi-led government.

Naming out and loud Congress' former President Rahul Gandhi, Surya said," When the honourable member of parliament from Wayanad was speaking about two Indias - perhaps this should have been the idea of the two Indias he should have elaborated on. That before Modi there was a different kind of India and after Modi, there's a different kind of India."

Resorting to numbers, the young leader said, "Before Modi, the country was witnessing double-digit inflation. We were considered to be among the fragile five economies of the world. After Modi, the country has seen single-digit inflation and we are today the fastest growing economy in the world. This is two Indias."

He added, "Before Modi, the GDP was Rs 110 lakh crore. After Modi, the size of India's GDP is 230 lakh crore. These are the two Indias we must be talking about. Before Modi, India's exports were at Rs 2.85 lakh after Modi, India's exports are at Rs 4.70 lakh. India's foreign reserves before Modi was 275 Billion dollars. After Modi, it is at 630 Billion dollars."

Rahul Gandhi claimed there are 2 Indias.



Yes, there was an India before PM Sri @NarendraModi & India after Modi.



India after Modi has achieved unprecedented prosperity of its people than what it was under Rule of Dynasts of Congress



Speech in Parliament on #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/W9Z21SPPoD — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 10, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's 'two Indias' argument

In his reply to the Motion of thanks for the President's address, Rahul Gandhi also claimed that 'two Indias' have been created under the BJP government. The former Congress President compartmentalised India into parts - one of whom he referred to as 'extremely rich', who did not require electricity, water, and other necessities but still controlled the heartbeat of the country and the other, of 'the poor, the downtrodden'. He claimed that there was an unbridgeable gap between the two Indias.

"How these two India's came into existence. You took away lakhs of crores of Rupees from small and medium industry and informal sector and gave it to the millionaires and billionaires of the country," said the Congress leader, moving on to slam the government's initiatives of demonetisation. "The result of all these initiatives is evident today when over 84% of the population has a reduced income and are slowly moving towards poverty," he said, adding that in the UPA regime, unlike the NDA regime, people were moving out of poverty.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@Tejasvi_Surya