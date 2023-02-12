BJP Condemns Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari's 'won't Allow Outsiders In J&K' Remark

BJP MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Kavinder Gupta hit back at Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari who said that he won't allow non-locals to settle in the Union Territory. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Gupta advised Bukhari against making such statements as Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. "J&K's Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari has said that he won't let in outsiders; J&K is an integral part of India and now even Article 370 is no more applicable. So saying such things doesn't suit you," Gupta said referring to Bukhari.

The former J&K Deputy Chief Minister's statement was in response to Bukhari's controversial statement which he gave while protesting against the J&K administration over the anti-encroachment drive underway in the Valley.

Bukhari stokes controversy amid the anti-encroachment drive

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari yesterday said "won't allow non-locals to settle in J&K" while speaking on the anti-encroachment drive by the UT administration



"Our fight against the forces will strengthen in coming times. I hope that Jammu and Kashmir will soon have an Apni Party government. I assure you all that there will be no discrimination under the rule of our government as we have a non-discriminatory approach to governance and consider all as equal," Bukhari was heard saying in a video.

"Those who are not a citizen of J&K, will not be allowed to settle here. The police and security forces will try their best to settle them, but we will not step back. This is our land and we are its people," he further said. Bukhari even called the anti-encroachment drive 'anti-people'. The J&K administration started the eviction drive earlier in January to recover the government land that has been occupied illegally by influential people. The anti-encroachment drive in the Valley carried out by the administration led to a massive protest by locals and a threat from the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF).