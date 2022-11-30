BJP Condemns Attack On YS Sharmila; Fires Ominous Warning At KCR's Telangana Govt

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Etela Rajender on Wednesday hit out at the TRS government for an 'attack' on YSR Telangana Party YS Sharmila, who was arrested on Tuesday for marching towards Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's official residence.

"The country and the state come under a democratic system. Parties can do padayatras, and protests in a democratic way. The attack on Sharmila is wrong," Rajender said while speaking to the media.

He added, "Bandi Sanjay was also attacked the same way. This won't last wrong."

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had also hit out at TRS for its action against YS Sharmila. "The outrageous arrogance & absolute insensitivity towards a woman, by the KCR Govt in Telangana is abhorrent," he said.

"Muzzling of opposition voice, arresting opposition leaders, banning public meetings & setting fire to vehicles of opposition leaders has become a hallmark of the TRS rule," Reddy added.

YS Sharmila arrested over protest march in Hyderabad, gets bail

YS Sharmila was granted by a city court, hours after she was arrested by the police on Tuesday, for marching towards KCR's residence in Hyderabad to demonstrate against the alleged attack on her convey by the TRS workers during her ongoing foot march.

The shocking visuals showed a crane towing away a damaged vehicle as she was seated in it.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Sharmila said that the KCR government has not been able to tolerate the immense support she is getting from the people during her foot march.

"They intentionally created a law and order problem, gave the excuse that there is a law and order problem, and arrested me. It was so obvious. It was atrocious. Telangana has become a Gunda Raj," she said.

Sharmila added, "People of Telangana have been under KCR's brutal regime for eight and a half years. This has finished with looting the state, and now he wants to loot the country (On KCR's plan to enter national politics)."