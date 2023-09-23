BJP Condemns Congress' Remarks On New Parliament Bldg; 'they Have Problem With PM Modi'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday condemned Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's remarks on the new Parliament building, while pointing out that the grand old party has a problem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramesh alleged that the new Parliament should be called a "Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot". "Perhaps a better use for the new Parliament building will be found after regime change in 2024," Ramesh claimed in a post on X.

"The new Parliament building launched with so much hype actually realises the PM's objectives very well. It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot. After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations both inside the two Houses and in the lobbies. If architecture can kill democracy, the PM has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution," Ramesh said.

Hitting back, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "What has the government made post-independence? So today Kartavya Path was made, the Sardar Patel statue was constructed, and the new Parliament was constructed under PM Modi's leadership. Earlier everything was constructed by the Britishers and Mughals."

"Jairam Ramesh said that it should be called 'Modi Multiplex'. He has no right to speak on the country's Parliament. The new Parliament building is made in India in the true sense. I on the behalf of BJP party highly condemn his statement. They have a problem with PM Narendra Modi," he said.

The Patna Sahib also asked if Congress has spoken anything on remarks against Sanatan Dharma by some I.N.D.I A alliance leaders. "When Udhayanidhi abused the Sanatan Dharma, did they utter a single word? But just because they're having a little problem in moving into the new Parliament, they call it 'Modi multiplex', 'Modi Marriott'," he said.

The new Parliament building built was made operational on September 19, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, during the special session that saw the unanimous passage of the women's reservation bill.