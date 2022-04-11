As the JNU clash and communal violence reported during the Ram Navami procession disturbed the peace in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have condemned the incidents and blamed the opposition for provoking such incidents. Referring to the JNU clash, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya expressed concerns over the matter and said that such incidents are dangerous for the country.

The BJP leader said, "Communist student body attacked ABVP activists yesterday and all the videos prove the same."

He added that the students were inspired to do politics to further spread their ideology through various campuses. He then dragged CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's name and said that Yechury visits JNU and does politics there.

It is to be noted that after having been arrested during the emergency, Yechury was also elected president of the JNU Students’ Union twice.

Speaking of the communal violence reported from four states on Sunday, Amit Malviya said, "Every time we see stone-pelting on Ram Navami procession in the country, especially in Bengal. This type of incident always creates hatred in society."

Speaking about the incidents of violence, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "For the past few days, political ministers are targeting Lord Ram. It is really sad to know opposition parties are questioning the existence of Ram."

Further referring to Rahul Gandhi questioning the existence of Lord Ram, "Rahul Gandhi used false words for Ram, this shows his character." He alleged that Congress is trying to provoke regional communities and they can go to any extent for power.

Earlier at a book launch event, Rahul Gandhi had said, ”I asked the BJP leader if he believes in the concept of rebirth. When he said no, I asked him how does he believe in Lord Ram then.”

JNU clash

Clashes erupted in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after students of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly stopped other left-leaning students from eating non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami. Six students were injured in the incident that took place at Kaveri hostel over meat being served in the hostel canteen.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has alleged that the ABVP members assaulted the mess secretary and stopped the staff from serving meat dishes in the hostel. While the ABVP has alleged that left-wing students had been interrupting Ram Navami prayers at the Kaveri Hostel.

In another report, as Hindu groups took out processions to mark Ram Navami, communal clashes erupted in parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal on Sunday.

Image: ANI/PTI/RepublicWorld