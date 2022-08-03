BJP Condemns Opposition For Boycotting Tiranga Rally In Delhi: 'Rajniti Over Rashtraniti'

As a part of the events held to commemorate India’s 75th year of Independence, the Ministry of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, the Government of India on Wednesday organised a Tiranga Bike Rally in Delhi. Several MPs including senior ministers and other parliamentarians participated in the rally that originated from the historic Red Fort.

However, a massive political faceoff spewed over the Tiranga Yatra, the opposition chose to boycott the Yatra that was held from Red Fort to Vijay Chowk on Parliament road earlier this morning. Following this, BJP lambasted the opposition for prioritising 'Rajniti over Rasjtraniti'

The Tiranga Bike Rally was flagged off by Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu at the Red Fort. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also rode a bike from the Mughal-era Red Fort with BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi and Smriti Irani.

'We know who are nationalists here': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “We all know who are nationalists here. People are being tormented in the capital over the newspaper which circulated during the freedom struggle.”

He said that Congress chose to boycott the Tiranga rally because of the suppressive actions taken by the government against their leaders.

Shehzad Poonawalla slams Opposition for boycotting Tiranga Rally

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the Opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party's Shehzad Poonawalla in his press briefing said, “The Tiranga Bike Rally was organised for all parliamentarians. But this is very unfortunate, as per media reports since morning, only the BJP NDA MPs came to the programme and other MPs from various Opposition parties, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, NCP, TMC, all of them chose to boycott this programme.”

Further taking a potshot at the opposition, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “The Tiranga does not belong to one party. The Tiranga does not belong to BJP nor was this a BJP programme. It was clarified by the parliamentary and other authorities that this was the programme for the entire country, for all the parliamentarians. Yet, some who believe in Parivartantra, feel that insulting the institutions and symbols of Lok Tantra is the best way to do politics and to do Rajneeti over the issues of Rastraneeti. These are the same people who sometimes may question on Rashtrapati, on Supreme Court, on Election Commission, on Sansad and now even on Tiranga.”

Further speaking about the government’s 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “It is unfortunate that something as pious and as important as the symbol like Tiranga which reflects the collective consciousness of 135 crore Indians was sought to be politicised. Will these people not put Tiranga on social media or outside their houses and offices because they oppose a particular party or a person. This should not be the way, we may have our differences but it can never stand in our way against the institutions of our democracy, against the institutions and the symbols of our nations that are sacred to us. Perhaps, their attendance at such a program has given a good message to the entire country.”

Slamming opposition MPs over planting a fake narrative of not being invited at the Tiranga Bike Rally today, Shehzad Poonwalla on Wednesday shared the letter by the Ministry of Culture on Twitter, saying, “I am sad that first likes of Congress play petty politics & Rajniti over Rashtra niti & then lie blatantly.”

VP Naidu urges people to inculcate the feeling of nationalism

On the other hand, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged everyone to participate in the rally and said that it has been done to inculcate a feeling of nationalism among all. He added that the Tiranga Bike Rally will recount memories of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

"Please recall the memories of the great sacrifices made by the freedom fighters. The path shown by our people and the values that we have inherited from our Indian culture, heritage...they are to be preserved and passed on," VP Naidu said.

"Irrespective of caste, creed, religion, sex and region, India is one. We are one nation, one people, one country; this has to be remembered by one and all. This is the message of this Tiranga, so take that message to the people" he added.

Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday called upon all the MPs from all the political parties to take part in the Culture Ministry's 'Tiranga Bike Rally' from the Red Fort to the Parliament.

This is a part of the Centre commemorating its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations this year. The government is also promoting its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign asking everyone to hoist/display the national flag in their homes between August 13 and 15.

Image: Twitter@Shehzad_Ind