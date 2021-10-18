BJP Condemns Pakistan-backed Terrorism In J&K, Decries Farooq's 'talk To Pak' Suggestion

Condemning Pakistan-backed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Legislator and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Rana said that people of the valley will not accept it. Further speaking on the targeted civilian killing, the BJP leader said that the non-local Kashmiris belong to this country and everyone has to stand up in their support. The J&K leader also reacted to National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah's suggestion of holding talks with Pakistan and asserted, 'talks and terror don't go hand in hand'.

J&K BJP leader says political parties need to clearly state their policy.

"Talks and terror don't go together, it is time for every political party irrespective of their ideology to come forward and clearly design their policy. Either be with the nation or don't be. This dual policy is creating confusion. As a nation we have to fight. No ambiguity so far as national interest in concerned, no ambiguity so far as nation's supremacy concerned, no ambiguity as nation's sovereignty concerned," fumed Devender Rana.

'Attempts made to disturb secular ethos of J&K': BJP

Further speaking on the tense situation foiling in Kashmir, the BJP leader said that this is backed by Pakistan and it will not succeed in their attempts.

"This is failed design of Pakistan, it has always indulged in such kind of activities to disturb peace and harmony in J&K. There are now attempts to disturb communal harmony and they are testing the resolve of people of Kashmir but we together all have to rise to the occasion and defeat these designs and not let those who want to disturb secular ethos of Jammu and Kashmir and coexistence rise," mentioned BJP leader Rana.

In his concluding remarks, the BJP leader added that Pakistan is frustrated with the peace prevailing in the Union Territory and it is trying to change that. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina had condemned the killing of four non-local labourers by terrorists. His statement was recorded after four labourers, three from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh, were shot dead by the terrorists. In addition, others were injured in three separate attacks in Srinagar, Pulwama and Kulgam districts in the past 24 hours.