BJP Condemns Prashant Bhushan's Remarks Against SC; 'seems Like A Concerted Effort'

After Prashant Bhushan's shocking remarks against the Supreme Court, senior advocates and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders came down heavily on the 'trend' of running down the Indian judiciary by a set of advocates.

Speaking to Republic TV, senior advocate and BJP leader Nalin Kohli stated that the Bhushan had used an 'anti-India platform' to breach the country's global image and added that all practising advocates had a collective responsibility to use measured words when speaking about the judiciary.

"As a practicing advocate, we all have collective responsibility that we have measured words when we speak about the judiciary since they are involved in the dispensation of justice on which millions of people have their hopes. Under Article 19, Mr. Bhushan has freedom of speech, but this tendency happening by a set of advocates whenever they feel a judgment hasn't gone to their liking is something that has to be criticised in the harshest possible manner."

"There is a set of people against Narendra Modi and BJP... But to run down everything in India because a set of people are unhappy with the current dispensation is also not correct. To use a platform, which has an anti-India positioning, to breach India's global image for political reasons harm's the country's democracy," he added.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh also condemned the remarks and alleged that the likes of Bhushan don't believe in democracy. "They believe in anarchism. Both (Bhushan and Kapil Sibal) have a track record of 'my way or high way'. They will criticise judges when judgment doesn't go their way. Actually by doing this., they want to criticise the government and Prime Minister Modi," he said.

"Yet again a lobby has come out because the judiciary is doing its job, but the agenda of the lobby is to destroy credible institutions of the country. We see how they speak in one voice, the country will also now come together and speak in one voice to give them a befitting reply," said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

Calling the comments uncalled for, senior advocate Swapnil Kothari opined that such words do not befit the stature of Prashant Bhushan who had spent five decades in the very Supreme Court he was hitting out at. "This seems like a concerted effort. These remarks have been made both by senior advocates and against the highest court. They bring down the judiciary, and send a wrong message to the 125 crore people who have ultimate faith in court," he said.

Prashant Bhushan attacks Supreme Court

After Independent MP Kapil Sibal, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan also attacked the Supreme Court at an event organised by a US-based advocacy group. He was speaking via video link at the Indian American Muslim Council's so-called briefing on "Indian Supreme Court rolls back civil liberties" on Wednesday. In a shocking statement, he accused the SC of abdicating its responsibility to protect fundamental rights and going further to assault the civil liberties of citizens. Bhushan also contended that the independence of the Supreme Court is seriously under question.

Bhushan claimed that the SC had failed to protect the rights of citizens whose civil liberties had been trampled upon. Making personal attacks against retired SC judges, he said, "Justice Arun Mishra was another infamous judge who was made the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission soon after retirement. He was allowed to retain his official bungalow for 9 months in violation of the rules and thereafter made the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission".

He stressed, "Now, Justice Khanwilkar who has delivered these other three judgments including Zakia Jafri, Himanshu Kumar, and PMLA and he delivered the Watali judgment has just retired. We don't know what post he will be given. There are many posts that are vacant- the chairmanship of the Law Commission, the Lokpal's post. But we have seen from experience that these types of judges who always side with the government, especially in judgments before retirement are given post-retirement jobs."