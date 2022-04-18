BJP Condemns Pulwama Terrorist Attack; 'Humanity Is Ashamed In Holy Month Of Ramadan'

In a major development in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack that took place earlier in the day in the Kakapora area of the district. J&K BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul, in a press release, said, "Humanity is ashamed in this holy month of Ramadan." This comes after two police officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were injured in a militant attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. One of the injured officials succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

"Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir Unit Strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack on Railway Protection Force personnel in the Kakapora area of Pulwama district. BJP General Secretary Ashok Kohl said that humanity and Kashmiriyat will be ashamed in this holy month of Ramadan Where the blood of innocents is being shed. What was their fault. They were doing their duty," the saffron party said.

The J&K BJP added, "My homage to brave martyred railway police personnel appealed to LG Administration to provide best possible treatment to the injured Railway Police personnel. I pray for their speedy recovery."

Reacting to the Pulwama attack, J&K BJP General Secretary said, "My heart is feeling pain that the way the blood of an innocent person is being shed, not going to get anything out of it. Pakistan should make it clear that they are not going to get anything out of all this now. They are getting their answer and they will be given a blunt answer." He further expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased.

Terrorists attack RPF in Pulwama

Kashmir Zone Police informed on Twitter that terrorists opened fire upon RPF personnel at Kakapora Railway Station. Two RPF personnel, namely SI Dev Raj and HC Surinder Singh sustained bullet injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, one of the RPF personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.

#Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, 02 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries & were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 18, 2022

This comes at a time when Indian Armed forces continue with their crackdown to end terror in the Union Territory. The forces are conducting continuous anti-terror operations in various parts of J&K.

Image: PTI, ANI