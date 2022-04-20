BJP Condemns Punjab Police Raid At Kumar Vishwas’ Residence; 'Direct Attack On Democracy'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday condemned the Punjab police raid at former Aam Admi Party member and poet Kumar Vishwas' residence. BJP leader Subash Sharma said that this is a direct attack on democracy.

In a video message, Subash Sharma said, "Kumar Vishwas had exposed Arvind Kejriwal and through Punjab police, Kejriwal is trying to attack back".

He further alleged that Arvind Kejriwal is using the entire machinery of the state of Punjab to settle his own scores.

Punjab police raid Kumar Vishwas' residence

Early on Wednesday morning, Kumar Vishwas tweeted pictures of Punjab Police personnel outside his house who were there concerning a case allegedly registered against him under the IT Act for allegedly doctoring a video.

In a tweet, targeting AAP chief, Vishwas warned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal would “betray him and Punjab”. He, however, Vishwas didn't mention Kejriwal's name in the tweet.

“I am warning you that the man sitting in Delhi, whom you are allowing to play with the power given by the people of Punjab, will one day betray you and Punjab also. The country will remember my warning,” a former AAP member tweeted.

सुबह-सुबह पंजाब पुलिस द्वार पर पधारी है।एक समय, मेरे द्वारा ही पार्टी में शामिल कराए गए @BhagwantMann को आगाह कर रहा हूँ कि तुम, दिल्ली में बैठे जिस आदमी को, पंजाब के लोगों की दी हुई ताक़त से खेलने दे रहे हो वो एक दिन तुम्हें व पंजाब को भी धोखा देगा।देश मेरी चेतावनी याद रखे🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yDymGxL1gi — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 20, 2022

Responding to Kumar's tweet, AAP leader Naresh Balyan asked him why was he 'scared'. "Police are only asking for proof of what you had said before elections. Give them the evidence and end the matter," he tweeted.

Kumar Vishwas gets ‘Y’ category security

On February 18, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas was granted 'Y’ category security by the Centre after he kicked up a storm by alleging that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was ‘ready to take support’ from Punjab-based fringe and separatist elements to become the chief minister of the state.

As per ANI, Vishwas, a founding member of the AAP, will be guarded by commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Under this, four personal security officers (PSOs) will shield him around the clock.

The controversy began when Vishwas, in a recent interview, said, “One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become the chief minister (of Punjab)...or the first prime minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).”

(Image: PTI)