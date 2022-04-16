BJP Condemns Shobha Yatra Violence In Delhi; Draws Parallel With Karauli, Khargone Riots

After clashes were reported in Shobha Yatra organised on Hanuman Jayanti in New Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party expressed its disappointment over the incident on Saturday. Speaking to Republic, party leader Kapil Mishra - who was a few kilometres away from Jahangirpuri - drew a parallel with the clashes at Karauli, Khargone, and Himmatnagar and claimed that 'the same module, the same operation, the same strategy was being followed'.

"These are small terror activities, well-planned, happening all across India against peaceful, non-violent worshippers. This cannot be accepted, " Mishra said, opining that the area is mentioned in the Delhi riots chargesheet. " In the chargesheet, Umar Khalid had stated that Bangladeshi intruders live in this area and they were used in Shaheen Bagh, also in Delhi riots, and now they are being used again, against law and order, against peace in the city in the country," the BJP leader said.

Calling for the adoption of Yogi Adityanath's model, he said that the conspirators of such incidents should be isolated, and bulldozers should be used against them.

BJP on clashes during Shobha Yatra

BJP leader Hans Raj Hans spoke to Republic after the clashes and said, "What happened, no one knows...Also, the people behind it are unknown. But whatever happened was very unfortunate, it is shocking, to say the least...The trend of clashes that is going on, state after state has now reached Delhi, which is the capital, the heart of India. The Prime Minister, as well as the Home Minister, is concerned, and very soon the whole conspiracy will be exposed," Hans said.

BJP's Shazia Ilmi said that there was a particular design to these incidents, which she claimed have escalated post the assembly elections in five states. "First, there was a whole narrative about the minority committee not being safe in the country. I mean the whole narrative about the minority committee was created, and now you see what is happening. A person cannot celebrate, a person cannot be at peace with his or her religious festivities, because there will be those who would be pelting stones, ruining the entire communal peace," Ilmi told Republic, adding that she is 'very disturbed'.

Clash in Shobha Yatra

Violence broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangir Puri area on Saturday, April 16. Several vehicles have been vandalised by miscreants and police personnel were injured. The injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.