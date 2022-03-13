BJP Condemns TRS Minister's 'no Power, Water Supply' Remark, Calls It 'anti-national'

Following Telangana’s Information and Technology minister KT Rama Rao's controversial statement of cutting power and water supplies to cantonment areas, BJP Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Sunday, March 13, condemned the 'anti-national' statement and warned of serious consequences. KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that power and water supplies will be shut down to military authorities if the inconvenience caused to citizens does not stop.

Speaking to Republic, Krishna Sagar Rao said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only one question if this is not termed as 'anti-national statement then what is?"

"We challenge him to shut electricity and water and see what will be the consequences", he added.

KT Rama Rao's controversial remarks

A political outrage broke out in Telanagana after TRS working president KT Rama Rao in the State Legislative Assembly stated, "We will cut power and water supply if needed to military authorities (Cantonment limits) because it is not fair to close the roads whenever they want".

"We will cut power and water supply if needed to military authorities (Cantonment limits) because it is not fair to close the roads whenever they want," said Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KTR Rao in the State Legislative Assembly yesterday pic.twitter.com/fO30WrSiom — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

According to the state IT minister, it is unfair for the military to close roads whenever they wish to, and said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led government will hold meetings with the authorities but if they fail to understand the issue then appropriate action will be taken.

KT Rama Rao further hit out at the Centre over not offering any financial assistance to Telangana for its scheme to improve the stormwater drainage system in Hyderabad.

“When floods occurred in Gujarat, Prime Minister himself had gone and given Rs 1,000 crores. But, even half a paise has not been given to Hyderabad for flood assistance,” he said.

The state minister added that the Centre suggested joining the ‘Amrut’ scheme when the state government had sought financial help for the strategic Nala development programme (SNDP).

(Image: ANI)