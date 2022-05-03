In a shocking incident, violence erupted in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported from the area, which soon led to violent clashes between the two communities. Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now come forward to slam the Congress government in the state and alleged the Ashok Gehlot government of failing to maintain the law and order situation in the State.

The violent clashes reportedly injured several individuals. Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain peace in the region. Following the Jodhpur violence incident, BJP has called out the State government and accused it of giving a ‘free run’ to rioters. BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, in a video address on Tuesday, termed the incident a complete failure of the Gehlot government.

Accusing the state government of failing to maintain peace in the region, Poonawalla said, “One after the other communal violence is happening in Rajasthan. It is a failure of the Rajasthan government. The state government is giving a free run to rioters.” He further mentioned the violent clashes that took place in Karauli during the Ram Navami celebrations and mentioned that the accused in the attacks is yet to be arrested.

“This incident happened in CM Ashok Gehlot’s hometown. From Jahangirpuri to Khargone, Congress always stand in favour of rioters,” Poonawalla said. Meanwhile, BJP Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia also condemned the clashes and slammed the state government over the same. Poonia took to his Twitter to note that the imposition of Islamic flags on the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa Ji and the removal of saffron flags on Parashuram Jayanti-which led to the clashes, is condemnable. He demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the attack and said that law and order must be maintained in the state.

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी बालमुकुंद बिस्सा जी की प्रतिमा पर अराजक तत्वों द्वारा इस्लामिक झंडे लगाना एवं परशुराम जयंती पर लगे केसरिया झंडे हटाना निंदनीय हैlआप सभी से निवेदन है कि शांति बनाए रखें।राज्य सरकार से मांग है कि अराजक तत्वों पर कड़ी कार्यवाई हो,प्रदेश में कानून का राज स्थापित होl — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) May 3, 2022

Jodhpur violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence. Reportedly, there is heavy police deployment in the area even now.

Breaking his silence on the violence, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot opined on Tuesday that it was unfortunate to see tensions erupting in the region. Taking to Twitter, he affirmed that there will be no compromise on law and order and also appealed to the people of Jodhpur for cooperating with the police in maintaining peace. Meanwhile, internet services barring Broadband Internet have been suspended in the entire Jodhpur district from 1 am on Tuesday until further orders in wake of the clash.

Image: PTI/ ANI