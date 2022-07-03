BJP Condoles Murders Of Moosewala & Kanhaiya Lal At National Exec Meet; Passes Resolution

During the BJP's national executive meeting which went underway in Hyderabad on Saturday, the saffron party moved a resolution - a condolence message, condemning the demise of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal and Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, PTI reported citing sources.

The condolence message was passed by BJP general secretary Dilip Saikia, who read it out to all the leaders present at the meeting. Notably, the message also mentioned several dignitaries, BJP leaders as well as Army personnel who recently lost their lives during a landslide in Manipur.

The two-day BJP executive meeting has been scheduled for July 2 and July 3 in Hyderabad, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders will attend. The meeting is being held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Hyderabad.

While PM Modi inaugurated the meeting on Saturday, he is said to address the meeting on Sunday and further discuss the party's strategies and future course of action. He is also expected to chart a roadmap for the party ahead of the upcoming major Assembly elections in states like Gujarat.

Murders of Sidhu Moosewala and Kanhaiya Lal

In a shocking turn of events, singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by a group of assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, just a day after his security cover was revoked by the Punjab government. During the time of the attack, he was travelling in his personal vehicle.

A month after this, in another incident, a tailor from Rajasthan's Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal was brutally hacked to death by two men in his shop. The men attacked Kanhaiya Lal over a social media post he shared in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The two men also recorded the video of their heinous crime and circulated it on social media. In another video shared after that, they were seen confessing to their crimes as they showed the murder weapons with blood stains on it. Further, they also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

